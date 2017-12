Dec 14 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* SAYS TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT BANK ZACHODNI WBK REACHES DEAL WITH DEUTSCHE BANK TO BUY RETAIL AND PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESSES FROM DEUTSCHE BANK POLSKA FOR 305 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS THE DEAL TO HAVE A NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT, IF ANY, ON THE GROUP‘S FULLY LOADED CET1 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)