FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Santee Cooper approves monetization of Toshiba Guaranty‍​
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 27, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Santee Cooper approves monetization of Toshiba Guaranty‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Santee Cooper:

* Santee Cooper approves monetization of Toshiba Guaranty‍​

* ‍Santee Cooper - Board approved assignment, purchase agreement to sell monetary rights of portion of $2.168 billion Toshiba Guaranty settlement claim​

* Santee Cooper - Agreement pays 91.5 percent of settlement claim, Santee Cooper will receive $831.2 million for its 45 percent share‍​

* Santee Cooper says the assignment and purchase agreement with Citibank n.a does not include the first-scheduled payment from Toshiba of $150 million‍​

* Santee Cooper says Santee cooper’s 45 percent share of the first payment from Toshiba, scheduled for october 2017, is $67.5 million

* ‍Santee Cooper - Santee Cooper received 13 initial bids from five broker-dealers and eight investment management firms Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.