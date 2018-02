Feb 22 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS:

* SANTHERA COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE TO SETTLE OBTAINED LICENSE FROM POLYPHOR

* SHARE CAPITAL RECORDED IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER INCREASED FROM 6,279,857 SHARES BY 247,622 SHARES TO 6,527,479 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)