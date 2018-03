March 5 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING Ag :

* ‍REPORTS OUTCOME OF EXPLORATORY TRIAL WITH IDEBENONE IN PPMS CONDUCTED AT NIH​

* SANTHERA - ‍EXPLORATORY PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRMS SAFETY PROFILE OF IDEBENONE AT A DOSE OF 2,250 MG DAILY OVER A TREATMENT PERIOD OF TWO YEARS​

* SANTHERA - ‍IN ASSESSING EFFICACY ON DISEASE PROGRESSION, NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ACTIVE TREATMENT GROUP AND PLACEBO WAS OBSERVED​