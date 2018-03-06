BRIEF-SAP CEO says investors underestimate its CRM and database moves

March 6 (Reuters) - SAP CEO says his “focus is now big time on CRM”; takes aim at rivals Salesforce.com and Oracle Corp

* Chief Executive Bill McDermott says financial analyst models have not factored in his company’s progress in building customer relationship management platform to challenge rivals

* “I don’t think any of that tailwind is actually factored in” to SAP stock, McDermott told financial analysts and investors at the German company’s annual Capital Markets Day meeting in New York on Tuesday. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Douglas Busvine in Frankfurt and Nadine Schrimroszik in Berlin)