BRIEF-Sappi Says ‍Proposed Acquisition Of Speciality Paper Business Of Cham Paper Group Holding

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sappi Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY SAPPI OF SPECIALITY PAPER BUSINESS OF CHAM PAPER GROUP HOLDING AG​

* SAPPI - ‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CPG, CO WILL PURCHASE SPECIALITY PAPER BUSINESS ASSETS FROM CPG CONSISTING OF TWO MILLS IN ITALY AND DIGITAL IMAGING BUSINESS IN SWITZERLAND

* ‍ACQUISITON IS FOR CONSIDERATION OF CHF146.5 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY US$149 MILLION)​

* ‍CLOSING DATE OF ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED DURING Q1 2018​