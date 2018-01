Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SAPPORO HOLDINGS’ OPERATING PROFIT PROBABLY SLID ABOUT 10 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR FOR THE 12 MONTHS THROUGH DECEMBER - NIKKEI

* ‍SAPPORO HOLDINGS’ SALES APPARENTLY INCHED UP 2 PERCENT TO JUST OVER 550 BILLION YEN FOR 12 MONTHS THROUGH DEC - NIKKEI​

* SAPPORO HOLDINGS PROBABLY WILL LIFT ITS ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAYOUT FOR FISCAL 2017 BY ABOUT 1 YEN FROM THE FORECAST OF 37 YEN - NIKKEI Source text (s.nikkei.com/2CABn8z)