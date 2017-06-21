FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sarepta, Genethon announce research collaboration for DMD treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics and Genethon announce a gene therapy research collaboration for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Sarepta has option to co-develop Genethon's micro-dystrophin program, which includes exclusive U.S. commercial rights

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - under terms of collaboration, Genethon will be responsible for early development work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

