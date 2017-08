July 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics and Clinigen launch a managed access program to treat patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍Sarepta plans to expand program to include more countries over time​

* Sarepta - program being launched in select countries within Europe, North America,South America for certain patients where eteplirsen not approved​