FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag -

* 9 ‍months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected ​

* ‍Key figures on 9-month business development in 2017​

* ‍Full-year 2017 guidance adjusted​

* ‍Mid-term outlook and targets remain unchanged​

* ‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved revenue growth of 8.6% in constant currencies to about 1.04 billion euros​

* ‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved an underlying EBIDTA margin of 24.8% versus 9 month 2016 25.0%​

* ‍Sartorius group now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will increase by approx. 9% for full-year of 2017​

* ‍Underlying EBIDTA margin in constant currencies now projected to reach approx. Prior-Year level of around 25.0% for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.