BRIEF-Sartorius Sees Sales Rising To Around 4 Bln Euros In 2025

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG:

* ‍NEW MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS: UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 28 PERCENT IN 2025​

* ‍SALES TO RISE THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍‍IN 2017, SARTORIUS ACHIEVED AN INCREASE IN SALES REVENUE BY 9.3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO 1,404.6 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍INCREASED ITS UNDERLYING EARNINGS TO 353.2 MILLION EUROS IN 2017​

* SEES 2018 SALES REVENUE UP BY ABOUT 9-12 PERCENT, EBITDA MARGIN UP BY ABOUT HALF A PERCENTAGE POINT

* ‍EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE SALES OF AROUND 4 BILLION EUROS IN 2025​