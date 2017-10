BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 9-month EBITDA up at ‍​216.2 million euros

Oct 25 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* 9 MONTHS SALES REVENUE EUR 806.5 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 785.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTHS EBITDA EUR ‍​216.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 214.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTHS NET PROFIT EUR 132.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 131.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED, MID-TERM OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​

* ‍FOR 2017 NOW EXPECTS THAT SALES REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH APPROX. 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES ​

* ‍FOR 2017 UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN WILL BE APPROX. AT PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL OF 27.5%​

* FOR 2017 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT UPPER END OF BANDWIDTH OF AROUND 10% TO 13% OF SALES.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)