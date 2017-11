Nov 27 (Reuters) - SA‘S ‍COMPETITION COMMISSION:

* APPROVED MERGER WHEREBY ISUZU MOTORS SOUTH AFRICA PROPRIETARY LTD (IMSA) INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ISUZU LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE BUSINESS OF GMSA

* COMMISSION HAS IMPOSED CONDITION THAT A TOTAL OF 927 GMSA EMPLOYEES BE TRANSFERRED TO IMSA (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)