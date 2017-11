Nov 9 (Reuters) - S.A.’s Competition Commission-

* RECOMMENDED TO TRIBUNAL PROPOSED DEAL FOR ABSA BANK TO BUY PACIFIC HEIGHTS INVESTMENTS BE APPROVED, WITHOUT CONDITIONS

* APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY LINDE PLC INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LINDE AG AND PRAXAIR INC ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2m8xIYw) Further company coverage: