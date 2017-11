Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ROLAND SASSOON WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍ROLAND SASSOON WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY MICHAEL SASSOON, CURRENTLY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)