BRIEF-Sasfin says FY HEPS down 16.34 pct

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE 611.76CENTS, DOWN 16.34%

* DECLARED GROSS CASH PREFERENCE DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 429.57 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY DIVIDENDS PER ORDINARY SHARE 240.42 CENTS, DOWN 16.34%

* TYRONE SOONDARJEE RETIRED AS GROUP FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF SASFIN HOLDINGS LIMITED ‍​

* SASFIN - CHANGED INDEPENDENT SPONSOR FROM KPMG SERVICES PROPRIETARY TO DELOITTE & TOUCHE SPONSOR SERVICES WITH EFFECT FROM SEP 19 ‍​