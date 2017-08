June 29 (Reuters) - Sau San Tong Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Profit for year attributable hk$26.1 million versus loss of hk$3.7 million​

* FY turnover hk$2.23 billion versus hk$1.69 billion

* Directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2sl6QqV] Further company coverage: