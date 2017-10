Sept 20 (Reuters) - SAUDI RESEARCH AND MARKETING GROUP :

* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BLOOMBERG LP FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO LAUNCH BOOMBERG ARABIC CHANNEL

* SAYS CONTRACT WITH BLOOMBERG LP IS FOR TEN YEARS WITH ANNUAL LICENSE AMOUNT OF 33.8 MILLION RIYALS

* SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CONTRACT WITH BLOOMBERG TO APPEAR IN Q4 2017