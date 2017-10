Aug 3 (Reuters) - ABDULMOHSEN AL HOKAIR GROUP FOR TOURISM AND DEVELOPMENT CO:

* Q2 NET PROFIT 14.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 16.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 TOTAL REVENUE 289.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 279.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO