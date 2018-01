Jan 29 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* SIGNS NON-BINDING MOU WITH SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL GROUP

* MOU AIMS TO ESTABLISH CO TO OPERATE IN WHOLESALE, RETAIL BUSINESS OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, SURGERY EQUIPMENTS AND COMMERCIAL AGENCIES

* MOU IS VALID FOR THREE MONTHS FROM DATE OF SIGNING AND IS SUBJECT TO EXTENSION UPON APPROVAL OF BOTH PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )