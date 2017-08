July 24 (Reuters) - AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORPORATION :

* Q2 NET PROFIT 2.18 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.05 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-JUNE 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS 285.39 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 272.65 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-JUNE 2017, LOANS AND ADVANCES 232.80 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 224.52 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 TOTAL SPECIAL COMMISSION INCOME 3.10 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.89 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO