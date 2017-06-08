BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai announces 5-year business plan for 2018-2022

June 8 (Reuters) - Almarai Co

* Forecasts compound annual growth rate for sales about 7 percent PP, reduction from last year plan

* Particular focus on efficiency and cost optimization measures to provide co appropriate resources to win in an increasing competitive environment

* Capital investment foreseen during 2018 - 2022 is estimated to be 12.5 billion riyals , also a reduction from last year plan

* Poultry category will achieve break-even this year, and infant nutrition category that should also break-even by 2018

* Investment program will be financed from operating cash flow, taking advantage of finance resources available at banks, The SIDF, The ADF and sukuk programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: