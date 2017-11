Nov 23 (Reuters) - ALMARAI CO:

* ANNOUNCES OPENING AND COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF ITS NEW CENTRAL PRODUCTION PLANT (CPP3)

* SAYS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WILL INCLUDE SEVEN PRODUCTION LINES FOR FRESH DAIRY PRODUCTS SUCH AS LABAN, MILK AND ZABADI ‍​

* SAYS TOTAL INVESTMENT WILL REACH 1.2 BILLION RIYALS AND HAS BEEN FUNDED THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF CO COMPLEMENTED BY LOAN FROM SIDF