Sept 20 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY SAUDI ARABIA:

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES ASHMORE INVESTMENT SAUDI ARABIA‘S REQUEST FOR AMENDMENT OF ITS BUSINESS PROFILE BY ADDING ARRANGING ACTIVITY

* SAYS ASHMORE INVESTMENT SAUDI ARABIA IS NOW AUTHORIZED TO CONDUCT MANAGING INVESTMENT FUND, DISCRETIONARY PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT ARRANGING, ADVISING ACTIVITIES