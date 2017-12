Dec 12 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY:

* IMPOSES FINE OF 50,000 RIYALS ON COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE DUE TO ITS VIOLATION OF PARAGRAPH (1) OF ARTICLE (71) OF COMPANIES LAW

* COMPANY HAS NOT OBTAINED PRIOR LICENSE FROM ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY, RENEWABLE EVERY YEAR, REGARDING THE SIGNING OF A MEDICAL INSURANCE CONTRACT Source: (bit.ly/2kq1q74) Further company coverage: