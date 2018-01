Jan 9 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE CO:

* SIGNS 1.30 BILLION RIYALS ISLAMIC FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH AL RAJHI BANK FOR 8 YEARS‍​

* INTENDS TO USE THESE FACILITIES TO FINANCE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW AND UNDER-PROGRESS MEDICAL FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS

* FACILITIES GRANTED AGAINST PROMISSORY NOTE FROM CO TO BENEFIT OF AL RAJHI BANK WITH TOTAL OF 1.50 BILLION RIYALS FOR TOTAL FACILITIES INCLUDING PROFITS