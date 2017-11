Nov 9 (Reuters) - ETIHAD ATHEEB TELECOMMUNICATION CO :

* Q2 NET LOSS 29.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT OF 15.4‍​ MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 126.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 136 MILLION RIYALS IN Q1

* AS OF 30 SEPT 2017, ACCUMULATED LOSSES AMOUNTING TO 283.8 MILLION RIYALS , WHICH REPRESENTS 45.05 PERCENT OF COMPANYS CAPITAL‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2m7SnvB) Further company coverage: )