Dec 17 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO:

* UNIT MAADEN ALUMINUM SIGNS FINANCING AGREEMENTS WITH LOCAL, INTERNATIONAL LENDERS FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 6.68 BILLION RIYALS TO REPLACE ITS EXISTING DEBT

* MURABAHA FACILITY FOR 10 YEARS AND WILL BE REPAID IN 14 SEMI-ANNUAL SCHEDULED INSTALLMENTS STARTING FROM MARCH 31 2021

* COMMERCIAL FACILITY FOR 7 YEARS AND WILL BE REPAID IN 8 SEMI-ANNUAL SCHEDULED INSTALLMENTS STARTING FROM MARCH 31 2021