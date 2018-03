Feb 28 (Reuters) - METLIFE AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP AND ARAB NATIONAL BANK COOPERATIVE INSURANC:

* SAYS GETS SAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AUTHORITY (SAMA) APPROVAL FOR CO'S CAPITAL REDUCTION TO 180 MILLION RIYALS