Oct 5 (Reuters) - METLIFE AIG ANB COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO

* GETS SAMA APPROVAL TO OPEN THREE POINTS OF SALES IN RIYADH, JEDDAH AND KHOBAR

* OPENING OF THREE POINTS OF SALES, EXPECTS INCREASE IN SALES WHICH WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE STARTING FROM DEC 1