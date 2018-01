Dec 31 (Reuters) - NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK:

* BOARD RECOMMENDS TO EGAM TO INCREASE BANKS CAPITAL TO 30 BILLION RIYALS FROM 20 BILLION RIYALS THROUGH BONUS SHARES‍​

* SAYS INCREASING WILL BE DOING THROUGH CAPITALIZATION 10 BILLION RIYALS FROM ACCOUNT RETAINED EARNINGS‍​

* OFFERING 1 BONUS SHARES FOR EVERY 2 SHARES OWNED‍​