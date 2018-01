Jan 25 (Reuters) - SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC :

* BUYS ABOUT 24.99 PERCENT STAKE IN CLARIANT AG FROM NORTH 40 AND CORVEX MANAGEMENT ‍

* SAYS PURCHASE OF SHARE IN CLARIANT AG IS FINANCED BY FOREIGN BANKS‍

* SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF PURCHASE OF SHARE IN CLARIANT AG WILL APPEAR IN Q1, 2018

* SAYS PURCHASE AMOUNT DOES NOT EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF SABIC'S NET ASSETS AS PER LATEST AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS