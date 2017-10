Oct 10 (Reuters) - SAUDIA DAIRY AND FOODSTUFF CO:

* SINGS NON-BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING STAKE IN MLEKOMA WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOODEXO & MLEKOMA DAIRY IN POLAND‍​

* ESTIMATED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF DEAL IS ABOUT 120 MILLION RIYALS, DEAL TO BE FINALIZED UPON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: