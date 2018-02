Jan 31 (Reuters) - SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY SJSC:

* APPOINTS ANEES AHMED MOUMINA AS CEO OF GROUP‍​

* SAYS ANEES MOUMINA WILL START HIS ROLE AS CEO OF GROUP EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

* SAYS APPOINTS ABDULLAH MOHAMMAD NOOR REHAIMI AS ACTING CEO FROM FEBRUARY 8 UNTIL MARCH 31, 2018