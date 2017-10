Sept 13 (Reuters) - SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY:

* ALLOCATES ITS 16 MILLION SHARES IN ALMARAI THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS AT 70 RIYALS PER SHARE WITH TOTAL VALUE OF 1.12 BILLION RIYALS

* IF TRANSACTION FULLY COMPLETED AND CO RECEIVES FULL AMOUNT OF PROCEEDS, CO WILL RECORD PROFIT OF 694.1 MILLION RIYALS DURING Q3

* OWNERSHIP OF SAVOLA IN AL-MARAI WILL DECREASE FROM 36.52 PERCENT TO 34.52 PERCENT FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION