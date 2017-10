BRIEF-Saudi's Tasnee signs syndicated murabaha facility agreement for 2.93 bln riyals

Oct 26 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INDUSTRIALIZATION COMPANY

* SIGNS SYNDICATED MURABAHA FACILITY AGREEMENT FOR 2.93 BILLION RIYALS

* PURPOSE OF FACILITY IS TO REFINANCE CO‘S EXISTING FACILITIES AND REDUCE PRINCIPAL INSTALMENTS IN EARLY YEARS TO SUPPORT CO‘S CASH FLOWS DURING PERIOD

* FACILITY INCLUDES SIGNING OF PROMISSORY NOTES AS A SECURITY

* SAYS LAST INSTALMENT IS DUE IN Q1 OF 2024 COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2021 BEFORE REFINANCING

* IN ADDITION, CO HAS SIGNED SECOND SYNDICATED MURABAHA FACILITY AGREEMENT OF 981.8 MILLION RIYALS WITH EACH OF RIYAD BANK AND SABB

* SAYS LAST INSTALMENT OF 981.8 MILLION RIYALS FACILITY IS DUE IN Q1 OF 2024 COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2020 BEFORE THE REFINANCING