Nov 14 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp

* Savaria presents its guidance for 2018 - revenue and EBITDA on track for strong growth

* Savaria Corp says ‍revenue for 2018 is projected to grow approximately 40% over 2017, to reach $260 million​

* Savaria Corp says 2018 ‍EBITDA projected to hit between $42 million and $44 million​