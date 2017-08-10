BRIEF-Savaria qtrly earnings per share $0.07‍​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp
* Savaria announces another record quarter - revenue is up 30% and adjusted EBITDA is up 29%
* Quarterly revenue rose 30.1 percent to c$39.1 million
* Savaria Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Savaria Corp - adjusts 2017 forecast of revenue to approximately $187 million
* Savaria Corp - adjusts adjusted ebitda guidance to a range of $29.5-$30.5 million for twelve-month period ending december 31, 2017
* FY 2017 revenue view C$187.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S