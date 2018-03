March 7 (Reuters) - SAVENCIA SA:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 93.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 153.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 181.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* VOLATILITY OF PRICES OF DAIRY RAW MATERIALS AND THE NEED TO OVERCOME IT SELLING PRICES REMAIN THE KEY ISSUES OF THE COMING PERIOD‍​