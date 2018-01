Jan 16 (Reuters) - Savills Plc:

* SAYS THAT JEREMY HELSBY WILL RETIRE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE AT END OF 2018

* SAYS JEREMY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY MARK RIDLEY, CURRENTLY CEO OF SAVILLS UK AND EUROPE, EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2019

* SAYS MARK WILL JOIN BOARD OF SAVILLS PLC AS DEPUTY GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE ON 1 MAY 2018