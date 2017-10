BRIEF-Savills says performance for FY will be in line with board's expectations

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Savills Plc

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 27 PERCENT TO 32.4 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.65 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY GROUP REVENUE UP 15% (7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY*) TO £714.4M (H1 2016: £622.7M)

* HY GROUP UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 12% (5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £48.1M (H1 2016: £42.8M)

* HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 27% TO £32.4M (H1 2016: £25.5M)

* HY UNDERLYING BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 18% TO 25.7P (H1 2016: 21.8P)

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 39% TO 16.1P (H1 2016: 11.6P)

* HY INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 6% TO 4.65P PER SHARE (H1 2016: 4.4P)

* CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE THAT PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)