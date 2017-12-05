BRIEF-Sawai Pharmaceutical says share prices

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with the issue price of 4,947 yen per share (24.74 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 4,743 yen per share (23.72 billion yen in total)

* Says it will distribute shares via public offering, with paid-in price of 4,743 yen per share (4.74 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 4,743 yen per share (up to 4.27 billion yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pkJj9Y

