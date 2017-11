Nov 13(Reuters) - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 20 percent stake in a wholly owned U.S.-based unit SAWAI AMERICA INC to Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, a wholly owned unit of SUMITOMO CORPORATION, for $211 million (23.2 billion yen)

* Transaction will be completed as of the end of March 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Q3ugSZ

