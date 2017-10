Sept 28 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp

* SBA announces pricing of $750 million of 4.0% senior notes due 2022

* SBA Communications Corp - ‍Priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022​

* SBA Communications Corp- Notes will have an interest rate of 4.0% and will be issued at a price of 100% of their face value

* SBA Communications Corp - ‍Offering was upsized from previously announced $500 million​