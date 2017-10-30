FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SBA Communications reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.75
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-SBA Communications reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sba Communications Corp:

* Sba Communications Corporation reports 3rd quarter 2017 results; updates full year 2017 outlook

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.75

* Q3 revenue $433.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.6 million

* SBA Communications Corp - ‍increased full year outlook​

* Sba Communications Corp sees ‍FY 2017 AFFO per share $6.82 to $7.01​

* SBA Communications Corp Sees FY 2017 ‍total revenues $1,708.0 million to $1,728.0 million ​

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.