Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sbanken Asa:

* ‍RECORDED A NET PROFIT OF NOK 174.1 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH NOK 149.7 MILLION IN Q4 YEAR BEFORE​

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.75 PER SHARE.​

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 345.2 MILLION VERSUS NOK 309.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​