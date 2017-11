Nov 8 (Reuters) - SBERBANK:

* 10-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 560‍​ BILLION VERSUS RUB 429.8 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 10-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME TO RAS OF RUB 998‍​ BILLION , UP 7.4% VS YEAR AGO

* 10-MONTH TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE UNDER RAS OF RUB 261‍​BILLION, UP 6.2% VS YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)