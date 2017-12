BRIEF-Sberbank CEO says not all major shareholders agree on 50 pct of earnings dividend plan

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii Pao:

* CEO OF RUSSIA‘S SBERBANK SAYS NOT ALL MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AGREE ON PAYING 50 PERCENT OF EARNINGS IN DIVIDENDS

* LONDON-RUSSIA‘S SBERBANK CEO SAYS COULD LOWER DIVIDENDS IF WE SEE THERE ARE SHOCKS ON THE WAY

* LONDON-RUSSIAN LENDER SBERBANK‘S CEO SAYS TRYING TO ASSESS LIKELIHOOD AND VARIABILITY OF ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS IS THANKLESS TASK

* LONDON- RUSSIAN LENDER SBERBANK‘S CEO SAYS HE HOPES CURRENT ELECTION CYCLE WILL END WITH ECONOMIC REFORMS ON ALL FRONTS

* SBERBANK EXECUTIVE SAYS WE ARE TALKING TO ALIBABA AND OTHERS AND HOPE THERE WILL IN THE END BE AN AGREEMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)