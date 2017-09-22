BRIEF-SBI Holdings to acquire 20 pct stake in Sri Lanka-based co Wealth Trust Securities

Sept 22 (Reuters) - SBI Holdings Inc

* Says it has concluded an agreement to acquire 20 percent stake in Sri Lanka-based co Wealth Trust Securities Limited, and provide investment products, primarily Sri Lankan bonds, through its subsidiary SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd

* Acquisition price not disclosed

* Wealth Trust Securities Limited is a licensed primary dealer in government bonds appointed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jP9ybo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)