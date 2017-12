Dec 7 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* SBI HOLDINGS TO TIE-UP WITH HUOBI TO TAP EXCHANGE SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONAL KNOW-HOW - NIKKEI‍​

* SBI HOLDINGS TO BUY 30 PCT AND 10 PCT INTERESTS IN HUOBI'S JAPANESE AND SOUTH KOREAN UNITS, RESPECTIVELY; HUOBI TO HOLD 30% STAKE IN SBI'S UNIT - NIKKEI